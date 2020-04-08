ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center released its daily report for April 8, 2020. It included updates on cases confirmed in the county, recent developments in PPE and testing, a message from Sweetwater County's unified incident command team and more.
Most Popular
Articles
- Case numbers at 210, leaders signal special session
- Wyoming COVID-19 cases rise to 162, state lab limits testing
- BLM may remove majority of southwest Wyoming's wild horses
- Teton County COVID-19 patients speak out
- Fifth person tests positive for coronavirus in Sweetwater County
- New model predicts Wyo COVID-19 deaths, ICU shortages
- Wyoming coronavirus case numbers at 216, face masks now recommended
- Cheyenne Frontier Days faces COVID-19 uncertainty as alcohol permit bill becomes law
- Arrest Report April 2
- Arrest Report April 4
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.