ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs should be filled with cowboy hats, trucks, horse trailers and rope when the Sweetwater Events Complex hosts the 2020 World Series of Team Roping qualifier at the grandstands June 26-28.
The World Series of Team Roping, founded in 2006, produces the richest team roping event in the world, according to event organizers. Each year it produces over 140 qualification events, with the finale located in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The World Series of Team Roping Finals is the richest and most prestigious showcase for the sport, a press release said. The WSTR Finals paid out $12.5 million in cash and prizes.
During the season, WSTR paid contestants $34 million in cash purses. Team roping boasts the largest economical component of the recreational horse world producing $65 million in cash purses each year. The finale was the second richest equestrian event in the world, according to the release
“For the past several years the World Series qualifier, produced by Triple T Productions, was hosted in Jackson, Wyoming. While the event was highly successful, the location caused problems for both the production team and ropers attending the event. Hotel rooms are very costly in Jackson Hole in the summer, and the town simply is not very ‘hungry’ to host events during their peak season,” the release said. “Staff at the Sweetwater Events Complex reached out when the producers began looking for a new venue and the Events Complex has the facilities required, plus the I-80 location is a great asset.”
The 2019 Jackson event hosted approximately 460 ropers, and the Events Complex expect more this weekend. Each roper brings and average of 2.5 family/friends. Last year’s event only had nine Sweetwater County residents, so out-of-county attendance could be upwards of 98%.
“The Sweetwater Events Complex has this great event locked in for 2020, 2021 and 2022. We hope you will join us in welcoming the ropers and their families to Rock Springs. They will be spending money locally on fuel, dining, hotels and more. Using numbers supplied by Dean Runyan for the Wyoming Office of Tourism this event could drop over $350,000 into our local economy,” the release said.
World Series team roping is also sponsored by the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board. For more information on this event or a full calendar of events, go to www.SweewaterEvents.com.
