SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater Medics was on the agenda for Tuesday's County Commission meeting to request an increase in the fees it charges for ambulance service.
It was reported during the meeting, though, that due to contract language, the emergency medical services provider does not need permission from the commission to raise its rates. Sweetwater Medics director Ron Gatti appeared before commissioners to explain the reasoning behind what was labeled as a request to raise fees. He also referred to continuing efforts to reorganize ambulance service in Sweetwater County.
During discussion, Commissioner Randy “Doc” Wendling brought up the question of whether the correct protocol was being followed according to the contract between the county and Sweetwater Medics.
Attorney John DeLeon said, "The contract is clear: the amount charged will be determined solely by the ambulance provider."
"It is valuable and good that Sweetwater Medics informs the commission, but they are their own entity," DeLeon said.
He said the commission was entitled to make a motion and vote if desired, but that it wasn't necessary since Sweetwater Medics makes the determination.
Commissioner Jeffrey Smith said that he had been under the impression that the commission had to approve rate increases, adding that in his opinion the commission shouldn't tell a private entity how to do its business. Smith recommended that the commission not take a stand on it one way or the other, adding that it’s an issue the county needs to stay in touch with because it has a stake in it.
Gatti stressed that as a private/public partnership, the ambulance service doesn't want to do anything that would be in conflict with the commission.
REASONING
Gatti began his presentation by referring to ongoing efforts between EMS providers in Sweetwater County to create a sustainable solution to ambulance service in the county. As part of that effort, an outside consultant was brought in to help. That consultant, Safetech Solutions, told Sweetwater Medics that its rates are lower than national Medicare averages and suggested that they be raised.
Sweetwater Medics waited to implement any rate increase while discussions were underway about the possibility of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County taking over ambulance service. Once the hospital decided not to, Sweetwater Medics revisited the rate increase suggestion.
Gatti said that partners will continue working toward a sustainable and long-term solution to the county's EMS system. Personally, his goal is for ambulance to be recognized as an essential service, and he would like to see EMS service under the umbrella of a nonprofit.
