ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater School District No. 1 has received confirmation of 4 more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students.
One student at Rock Springs High School and three students at Rock Springs Junior High have tested positive. All close contacts to those students whether determined in school or outside of school hours have been notified of quarantine orders from Public Health, according to the district.
As cases continue to increase at a rapid rate and are still determined to be community spread, Sweetwater No. 1 is encouraging proper hand washing, wearing a mask when 6 feet of distance can't be maintained, and staying home if sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.