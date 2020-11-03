ROCK SPRINGS — Three students and three students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two students and one staff member at Rock Springs High School have tested positive for the coronavirus. One student at Black Butte High School and two staff members at Rock Springs Junior High have also tested positive.
All close contacts to the students whether determined in school or outside of school hours have been notified of quarantine orders from Sweetwater County Public Health, according to the school district.
As cases continue to increase at a rapid rate and are still determined to be community spread, school district officials continue to encourage proper hand washing, wearing a mask when 6 feet of distance can’t be maintained, and staying home when sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.