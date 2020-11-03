GREEN RIVER — Four staff members and one student in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two staff members at Harrison Elementary School have tested positive for the coronavirus. One staff member from Monroe Elementary School and one from Green River High School have also tested positive. Because of preventative measures taken, no other students or staff will have to be quarantined, according to district Superintendent Craig Barringer.
One student at Lincoln Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. Through contact tracing, eight additional students at the school will be quarantined. Barringer said that all families that were of concern have been contacted.
County health officials provide contact tracing and recommend quarantines for COVID-19 cases and exposures among students.
