Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern thanks the public for its patience with upcoming changes and challenges related to coronavirus or COVID-19. Other video from district staff are available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCweyLB5vDQqtAJwudV0lYgA.
web only
Sweetwater No. 1 superintendent statement on COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Wyoming's coronavirus case total increases to 10
- First coronavirus patient doing well, health officials say
- Arrest Report Mar. 15
- Gifts abound for first girl born during Girl Scout Week
- Arrest Report Mar. 19
- Wyoming coronavirus cases grows to 15
- Hospital announces several cancellations
- Arrest Report Mar. 17
- Volunteers and donors are the heart of United Way of Southwest Wyoming
- RSHS players, coaches react to canceled state tournament
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.