The Wyoming Business Council invites people who live, work or play in rural communities to take a survey and help inform the agency's rural development programs and strategies.
The results of the survey will be combined with insight gained from a series of public meetings in the fall of 2019 and used to build services that help rural communities develop their economies.
The survey is open until April 10. It is available at https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5486113/Wyoming-Business-Council-Rural-Development-Outreach?utm_source=BenchmarkEmail&utm_campaign=Rural_development_survey&utm_medium=email.
