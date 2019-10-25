ROCK SPRINGS — Tammy Cook-Craig of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Rock Springs recently received the firm’s Spirit of Caring Award designed to recognize branch office administrators who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.
Craig said she is honored to receive the award.
“I’m fortunate to work with a firm that encourages us to give back,” Craig said. “Edward Jones is a partnership. We work together to help our clients, community and one another. It brings out the best in all of us.”
Only 300 of the firm’s more than 16,000 branch office administrators were chosen to receive the award. Craig was selected based on a vote of her peers. She works with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Justin T. Spicer.
“Tammy is my right arm,” Spicer said, “and is not only responsible for the daily operation of our branch, but she also works closely with my clients, helping me provide them with top-notch service.”
The financial services firm Edward Jones is built upon the idea that financial advisors should live in the communities in which they work, according to a press release. To do that, the firm has opened more than 13,000 branch offices across the nation and through its affiliate in Canada. Most of the financial advisors work alone in these offices, supported by their branch office administrator. That is why the branch office administrator position is so valued by the firm and its financial advisors, according to the release.
Additional information is available at edwardjones.com and the recruiting website, careers.edwardjones.com.
