SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Community Resilience Task Force has released an updated report on the status of many businesses and industrial facilities in Sweetwater County.
The information contained in the business report was consolidated from data provided to the task force by the Green River and Rock Springs chambers of commerce.
While as complete as possible, it is not intended to be a comprehensive list as some data was unavailable as of press time, and the situation continues to rapidly evolve. As such, the task force is encouraging all patrons of local businesses to phone ahead before traveling in person.
Most businesses throughout the county remain open to the public, and many are finding new and creative ways to continue to do business while still respecting the federal, state and local recommendations and best practices to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, according to a press release.
The task force intends to continue to update this information as necessary, and the report is available online at http://www.sweetwater311.org
For tips on how to protect your business in response to COVID-19, visit the Wyoming Business Council's website at https://wyomingbusiness.org/covid19.
