GREEN RIVER — Tata Chemicals now has 100% ownership in the Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners holdings, including the Tata Chemicals North America (TCNA) facility west of Green River.
Tata Chemicals, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valley Holdings Inc., has acquired the remaining 25% partnership interest in Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners Holdings from The Andover Group Inc., a subsidiary of Owens-Illinois Inc. for $195 million.
“With this transaction Tata Chemicals will have full ownership of the North American business and will further simplify enterprise architecture” said Ramakrishnan Mukundan, Tata Chemicals Limited’s managing director and CEO. “We will continue to invest in our Green River facility to meet market demand and serve our customers globally.”
The acquisition is expected to be EPS accretive, according to a press release. An accretive acquisition increases the acquiring company's earnings per share (EPS). Accretive acquisitions tend to be favorable for the company's market price because the price paid by the acquiring firm is lower than the boost that the new acquisition is expected to provide to the acquiring company's EPS, according to investopedia.com. For the year ending March 2019 TCSAP had a turnover of $465.5 million and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $100.7 million.
TCNA's manufacturing facility consists of an underground trona mine and a surface refining plant that processes the trona ore into soda ash. The facility is located about 40 miles west of Rock Springs. Tata Chemicals is the third-largest soda ash manufacturer and the sixth largest sodium bicarbonate manufacturer in the world, according to the company's website.
Established in 1939 in Mithapur in the Indian state of Gujarat, Tata Chemicals Limited (TCL) is a part of the $110 billion Tata Group. The global company serves customers in more than 40 countries on five continents.
