Tata Chemicals, its employees and members of United Steelworkers Local 15320 raised $163,946.58 during their United Way of Southwest Wyoming workplace campaign. Proceeds will benefit local community programs that focus on education, health and basic needs. Presentation participants included, front from left, Art Rose, Catherine Aresipathi, Olivia Wagner and United Way of Southwest Wyoming Executive Director Kelly Frink; and back, Morgan Meyer, Jeff Haggit, Maro Cortes, Charlie Robbins, Jeanette Styles, Steve Roberts, Jared Bundy.