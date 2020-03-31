ROCK SPRINGS – Employees who decide to continue working in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will receive a one-time bonus following a special meeting of the Board of Trustees. The retention bonus will be at least $1,000 plus an amount based on the number of years a person has worked, which will be determined later in the school year when the district better knows what to expect when it comes to finances.
The district hosted a virtual meeting on Monday. Though a handful of trustees and district staff gathered at the Lemich Law Center, most watched the stream on YouTube.
To qualify for the bonus, employees must work full time or part time as of August 17, submit a letter of assurance indicating their intent to return for the 2020-21 school year by May 15, and have completed their first day of employment before April 1.
The motion approved by the board will also give a one-time $500 payment to long-term substitutes who were full-time employees as of Sept. 1, 2019, and will complete their last day of employment on May 22, 2020. Part-time substitutes and temporary employees like summer hires are not eligible for the retention incentive.
Chief Financial Officer Scot Duncan said those who receive the retention bonus but do not stay would have to pay back the money.
The district had money for staff compensation thanks to money budgeted for frozen salary steps, extra money from special education and leftover money from their sick leave buyout.
Trustee Matt Jackman noted that the district’s reserves are capped, and if extra money isn’t used, it has to be returned to the state in a “use it or lose it” scenario.
Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco added the bonus is a good way to express thanks to the staff members who have picked up the slack.
The school board also voted to restore experience steps that were frozen in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 school years. Jelaco added they hope to restore the steps from the 2018-19 by the end of the year.
E-LEARNING, GRADUATION QUESTIONS AND OTHER PUBLIC COMMENTS
-- During public comments, which had to be submitted electronically before the meeting, parents asked for updates on home schooling plans and how long they expected it to last.
Superintendent Kelly McGovern said that’s the “magic question” everyone would like to know but unfortunately they don’t have an answer yet.
She said when it comes to e-learning, she said students seem to be adjusting a lot better than the adults, but that teachers are still working extremely hard to still connect with pupils and offer the best instruction they can.
McGovern said interventions are still available for students who need a boost so they won’t fall behind and enrichments are there for children who are doing well. The intention is to give students the same quality education they would get in a brick-and-mortar building.
Jelaco noted that spring assessment testing has been canceled at the state level, but their goals remain the same.
“We take the student from where they are to where they need to be,” she said.
-- Turning to current graduation plans, Superintendent McGovern said they still plan on hosting ceremonies at the originally scheduled dates. If they have to be changed, such as in the case of the governor and state health officer extending the orders closing school buildings to students or barring gatherings of 10 or more people, McGovern said they will alert students, staff and family as soon as they can.
“We’re still holding those dates and planning for those dates at this time,” McGovern said.
McGovern said they are continuing to follow guidelines from the governor and Wyoming Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the safety of students, staff and the community.
-- Parents and guardians were also advised to watch for signs of social isolation in students. McGovern said those who were already receiving mental health care should be contacted by providers to continue one-on-one connections.
In addition, those who suspect their children are having difficulty coping away from friends and other support networks should contact the superintendent, principal or school counselors.
-- One parent questioned a teacher’s advice for students to go outside to walk dogs or play basketball, voicing concerns about the dangers if a child seeks a friend outside or plays alone.
Superintendent McGovern said they continue to promote the CDC guidelines to practice physical distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and not gather in groups larger than 10 people.
She said letting kids be active outside is up to the discretion of parents or guardians. While she said risk is reduced if people are participating in activities only with members of their own household, she discouraged people from using school playgrounds. She said the district can’t guarantee who has been playing there before, especially since equipment is no longer being cleaned.
Jelaco said some districts are removing basketball equipment because it’s hard to play the game and maintain social distancing. She stressed they want to make sure local children, families, and communities stay safe.
