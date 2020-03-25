GREEN RIVER – The Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) has partnered with Wyoming Telehealth Network to provide Telemedicine visits for patients in order to support social distancing efforts.
Castle Rock CEO Bailie Dockter said, “Containing COVID-19 in Sweetwater County is our highest priority. Patients are now able to see our providers from the comfort of their own home for many different types of visits. Insurances such as Medicare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming are loosening restrictions on telemedicine. Patients are encouraged to call 307-872-4590 for an appointment.”
CRMC will still be scheduling in-person visits for essential appointments such as acute injuries and wellness visits for young children requiring vaccination.
CRMC has also opened a Respiratory Clinic at 1480 Uinta Drive. The Respiratory Clinic is for patients experiencing upper respiratory symptoms and/or fever with no other symptoms. Patients are urged to call 307-872-4590 for either a respiratory or telemedicine appointment. Patients should not walk into the respiratory clinic without an appointment and further instruction, according to the press release.
Sweetwater County’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed in the Respiratory Clinic at Castle Rock.
Dr. Connie Fauntleroy, Castle Rock medical director said, “Over the past weeks we have been preparing to safely care for high-risk patients. This patient was seen in our isolated Respiratory Clinic. Our health care providers were wearing appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) and the patient was taken care of safely without exposing any other patients.”
Castle Rock Medical Center is taking very seriously the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and WHA’s recommendations for patients.
"We urge citizens to stay home and practice Social Distancing. We are here to care for your needs and will make our best effort to do so via telemedicine or phone call so that patients have no need to come to the clinic unnecessarily," the release said.
