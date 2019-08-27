ROCK SPRINGS — Words aren’t enough to thank our veterans who serve, but they were offered willingly and generously at the Sunday service at the Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall Memorial. Scores of people came to recognize those who lived and died for their country.
Western Wyoming Community College hosted the memorial wall, which contains the names of 58,318 people who died in the war, arranged chronologically by date of casualty. Speaker after speaker voiced their thanks to the members of the armed services, especially those who served with the men and women whose names were etched on the walls of the monument. Those who returned to a thankless arrival from their divided country received belated thanks Sunday for their sacrifice.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo stressed that we should never forget those who were willing to give their all.
“That’s why I’m proud to be an American,” he said.
There are multiple ways to engage with veterans. Miss Wyoming Jordan Hardman shared about Operation Bridge the Gap, which works to connect children with veterans.
Pastor Gene Emerson of Restoration Ministries talked about veterans outreach, including those who helped promote the traveling memorial and wanted veterans to feel embraced and loved.
“Thank you and welcome home,” he said.
He closed by reading Psalm 91, which concludes, “Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name. He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honor him. With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.”
Tears were shed as two trumpeters played an echoing rendition of “Taps.” As veterans saluted and civilians held their hands over their hearts, the crowd remembered that not everybody made it home and that their sacrifice should not be forgotten.
