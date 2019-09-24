"The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told" is Off Broadway's improvised, interactive, musical pirate adventure, filled with boatloads of laugh-out-loud moments for both children and grown-ups. The production will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Broadway Theater. Admission is $10 and Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 S Main St., Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and on www.BroadwayRS.com.