ROCK SPRINGS — It’s the “Pirates of the Caribbean” meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” with a splash of “Monty Python” and “Mad Libs” tossed into the mix at The Broadway Theater. Bring the family and enjoy "The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told," at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, Admission is $10 and Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office, 603 S Main St., Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and on www.BroadwayRS.com.
"The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told" is an Off Broadway’s improvised, interactive, musical pirate adventure, filled with boatloads of laugh-out-loud moments for both children and grown-ups, according to a press release.
The Plot: Flung into the future by a musical-loving Sea Witch, a crew of misfit pirates-turned-actors must now perform the greatest pirate epic ever seen on stage! However, when their script is partially obscured by a tragic squid ink accident, the crew must turn to the audience to fill in the missing bits of the plot. Cast members improvise their musical adventure, seamlessly weaving the audience suggestions into scenes, songs and more.
Full of swordplay and wordplay with a boatload of laughs for pirates age 4 to 104, this swashbuckling musical is never the same show twice. The show was nominated as “Best Family Show 2014” by the Off-Broadway Alliance Awards.
