Editor’s note: The Sweetwater County Historical Museum hosted essay and scholarship contests for local students. Celeste Keelin wrote this winning entry in the scholarship contest based on the prompt: “How a local historical event or person impacts my life.”
James Baldwin once said, “People are trapped in history and history is trapped in us.”
The quote states a truth that is sometimes hard to wrap our heads around. It’s hard to realize that one day our present will be history and our story will linger. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, history has been on my mind a lot recently. While contemplating the historical events that formed our tightly-knit community, I realized how immensely the discovery of coal in Sweetwater County and my great-grandfather’s decisions have impacted my life. It determined my family’s geographical placement, shaped the mindset that has been passed down to me, and provided me with a community that I could thrive in.
Rock Springs is a classic boom town created by the railroad and the discovery of coal. The first documented record of coal discovery in Rock Springs was in 1850. The coal seam that was discovered indicated that under Sweetwater county was an extensive coal supply (1). Mining for coal in Rock Springs began in 1868 (2). One of the most impressive forms of evidence left behind from the coal mining era is the Reliance Tipple. The tipple was used to ship out the enormous amount of coal being dug up from the area (3).
In order to staff the 130 mines that were functioning in Sweetwater County, the mines hired men from across the nation and around the globe. It is thought that an impressive 56 different nationalities pioneered the city of Rock Springs. Each of their cultural and historical footprints can still be seen today (4). The miners from my family fall into the category of miners from across the nation. My great-grandfather, Carlos Jefferson Keelin, was born in Missouri but moved to Illinois to work in the coal mines there. He met his wife, Eugenia Miller, in Illinois and began a family. When my grandfather was 7, Carlos and Eugenia decided to move to Wyoming. He came to Rock Springs to work in the coal mines.
Carlos worked in various coal mines in Sweetwater County as a mechanic until the mines began to catch fire and close. Rock Springs’ last coal mine closed in in 1963 (5). While he continued in the mining business, the medium he was mining for changed. He got a job at FMC mining trona in 1952. He worked there for 22 years before his retirement in 1974 (6). My grandfather, Curtis Keelin Sr., followed in his footsteps, getting hired on at FMC and working there until he retired as well. My dad went into another popular industry in Rock Springs, the oil field. The discovery of coal moved my family to Wyoming and led to me being born and raised in Rock Springs.
In rigorous labor industries, like mining, a certain mindset is evident. Back in the early 1900s when my great-grandfather was a miner, the world was a more unforgiving place. This was especially true in the west. Most of the government aid for struggling families that exists today wasn’t around then (7). Men like Carlos Jefferson Keelin made a living using their hands and had to be willing to put in the hard work to, literally, put food on the table for their families.
A mindset of determination and incredible work ethic developed to be successful in the occupation of a miner in the west. These are traits that have been passed down through the generations. Both his son, Curtis Keelin Sr., and his grandson, Carlos A. Keelin, held a similar occupation to him. These careers also tied these men to Wyoming. All of these men were determined to make a good life for themselves and did. I can also see this mindset in myself. I have always been a very serious student, refusing to take anything below an A.
Although Carlos Jefferson Keelin retired from the mines, he still participated in all the local coal camp reunions. He loved this community and was actively involved in it, he passed that love down to his son, Curtis Keelin Sr. Shortly before Curtis Keelin Sr. retired, he created the local business, the Concrete Palace. He participated in the Red Desert Roundup parade and the Home and Garden show every year. He used his love of Halloween to spoil the town. On Halloween, Curtis Keelin Sr.’s house was always by far the best decorated. He also decorated the Rock Springs Historical museum before donating all of his decoration there.
Like my great-grandfather and grandfather, I was an active member of my high school community. I was on the swim, indoor track, and outdoor track teams. I also was a member of the Rock Springs Health Academy, Tigers for Literacy, president of the Rock Springs National Honor Society, and had over 200 hours of community service.
Rock Springs, like many other cities, has some dark patches in its history. The town's reputation was tarnished with evidence of corruption and the Chinese massacre that took place on September 2, 1885 (1). However, through those horrific times, a tight-knit community was formed. During the coal boom, miners were coming from all over. Most of them came alone. All with different cultures and backgrounds but they were bonded together through common careers (1). The bonds that were formed between early families and miners still exist today. Sweetwater County is a community that cares for its citizens. This was made evident at numerous fundraisers like Make a Wish and at the parades for the Class of 2020. This community has helped raise me into the person that I am.
In conclusion, I believe the domino effect is quite evident in my family story. The discovery of the abundant coal supply in Rock Springs coupled with my great-grandfather’s decisions created me. The Rock Springs coal boom brought my family to the west and the job opportunities in Wyoming have cemented us here. The willingness to work hard and succeed are traits that have been passed down through my family. Traits that will enable me to accomplish my dream of being, not just a doctor, but an outstanding doctor that will reform the health care system in Wyoming. My family coming west also provided me with a community that has my back and is cheering me on. History created me and now has its eyes on me, I fully intend on living a life worthy of recording.
