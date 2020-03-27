SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County officials are stressing the continued importance of maintaining physical distance and proper cleanliness to halt the spread of the coronavirus. They strongly recommended the public not do any unnecessary travel and take steps as if they’re already under strict shelter-in-place orders, because it’s a matter of life and death. Friday’s advice came on the same day the governor and state health officer extended school and business closures and restrictions. As of press time, there were 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, including one in Sweetwater County.
Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley, who is also the deputy incident commander of the
Sweetwater County COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center, warned the public during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing.
“This current situation in our nation is unprecedented. And it will be the task of our generation of everyone who is alive today to make sure we come through this as unscathed as is humanely as possible,” Wamsley said.
“It is vitally important that we all … do our part to make sure we control the spread of this sickness, so that the fewest number of people are affected at any given time. So that we don’t have to open emergency treatment centers. So that we don’t have to take the difficult decisions that they’ve taken in other countries and are even taking in other states
in the United States today of triaging and determining who gets live and who doesn’t.
It’s incumbent on each and every one of us.”
He said people should educate themselves and look at sites tracking the spread and preparations, such as the John Hopkins University website coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html or Wyoming Information Sharing Platform (WISP) at www.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html.
“Look at yourself and those that you know, and decide for yourself are we doing everything that we possibly could to make sure that this disease does not affecting any more people than possible,” he said.
Chief Wamsley said at some point in the future, there will be a vaccine or tests to determine if people had the disease unknowingly because they didn’t get sick, “but that’s a long way down the road, and we can’t count on that train arriving before things get worse.”
He said now is the time to take the time and make the effort to stop the spread. The recommendations remain consistent, including washing hands with hot water for at least 20 seconds and not touching the T-zone around your face or eyes.
He also stressed the importance of practicing distancing, though he favored the term “physical distancing” over “social distancing,” because people need to maintain contact with each other. He challenged people to spend at least five minutes a day reaching out to neighbors, friends or relatives.
“Take the time to time to keep this community together, because I know that together we can get through this, we can solve our problems, and we can make that curve as flat as we want it to be
Commissioner Doc Wendling, the incident commander, said the biggest issue facing Sweetwater County is getting all the information needed to make strategic and supportive moves. He said we must reduce the impact and spread of the virus so we don’t put a strain on our medical centers.
“We’re going to have to get the communities and the people in this county to realize that the way you get ahead in this game and the way you flatten that curve, it’s very important that we do two things. One, we maintain physical distancing, and also make sure that we follow sanitation that’s necessary,” Wendling said.
“People have to realize that you’re almost at this point practicing place in shelter practices, and not doing any unnecessary travel.”
He said if we can do that, we will flatten the curve, or reduce the number of cases to a management frequency and number.
“But until people in our county realize that this is the biggest thing that we can do to flatten the curve, you know, it’s in for a rough road,” he said.
During the public briefing, Wamsley said there are 11 ventilators available to the county at this time.
During Friday morning’s operational briefing, the task force learned Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County already has an existing memorandum of understanding with Aspen Medical Center for any potential patient overflow issues.
STATEWIDE PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS EXTENDED THROUGH APRIL 17
Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist have extended the three existing statewide health orders through April 17 to slow community transmission of coronavirus, or COVID-19, and protect lives.
Current orders closing public places including schools, prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space (including outdoors) and closing bars, restaurants, coffee shops and some personal services businesses will continue through April 17. Food establishments can continue to provide takeout and delivery services.
“I have extended these orders in consultation with Dr. Harrist,” Gordon said. “Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is for us to take sustained action. I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out. This is how we can save lives and protect people’s health.”
Dr. Harrist emphasized the extension of the current orders is necessary because it takes time for social distancing measures to effectively slow the spread of COVID-19 and to monitor the impacts of those measures on the outbreak in Wyoming.
“The best tool we have to reduce the potential burden on our healthcare system and save lives is for all of us to limit our contact with other people as much as possible,” Dr. Harrist said. “Of course it is most important for people who are ill to stay home unless they need medical attention.”
The governor is in continuous communication with Wyoming Department of Health officials and is prepared to issue updated guidance – including further statewide orders – should conditions warrant.
As of the afternoon of March 27, the Wyoming Department of Health is reporting 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 13 Wyoming counties.
Additional COVID-19 resources are available at https://covid19.wyo.gov.
