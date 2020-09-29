ROCK SPRINGS — Although COVID-19 has shut down theaters across the nation, Broadway remains closed, and many live shows are still waiting for their chance to play again, Western Wyoming Community College's Performing Arts Program has persevered in finding ways to teach and present live theater despite the pandemic.
Western's first play of the semester, "Dancing at Lughnasa," will open on Thursday, Oct. 1, bringing live theater back to campus. The Performing Arts Department has worked through several adjustments to make this performance possible while staying safe and protecting the health of the cast, crew and community.
For those who choose to attend the play in person, there will be several precautions to be aware of.
-- All audience members will be required to wear masks through the entire performance.
-- Ushers will seat all audience members in order to ensure a minimum of 6 feet distancing between groups. All members of a group should be from the same household, with no more than six people in a group.
-- The auditorium, which normally seats 521, will have a maximum seating capacity of 130.
-- Hand sanitizer stations will be available in multiple locations in the lobby. Audience members will enter through the lobby and exit through the side exits of the theater. The theater will be cleaned and sanitized between each performance. Congregating in or outside of the theater glass doors will not be permitted.
-- No paper tickets will be issued. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office. Tickets will be sent to an email address to be printed at home or presented on a phone the night of the performance.
Children under 5 will not be permitted to the evening performances of “Dancing at Lughnasa.” However, they are welcome to attend the Saturday matinee.
For those who cannot or do not wish to attend the performance in-person, a livestream of each performance will be available. The livestream performances can be watched on any device that has internet access.
Tickets for both in-person attendance and livestream viewing cost $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors and can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/events/westerntheatre.
“Dancing at Lughnasa” performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2, and 3 with a matinee at 1 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Western is also preparing for their upcoming productions of Gilbert and Sullivan's "Pirates of Penzance" in November, Jason Robert Brown's "Songs for a New World" in March, and Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" in April. All events are subject to change, the Western website notes, "particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Western Performing Arts Department will continue to adjust its plans and precautions, but for now, even with distancing, masks, and livestreams, "Dancing at Lughnasa" will be a welcome return to the theater for the community.
