SATURDAY, October 12, 2019
Les Schwab grand opening: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the business, 1755 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs.
Bitter Creek Boutique Autumn Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Fall Shopapalooza: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Park Hotel, 19 Elk St., Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Witches Day Out: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at downtown Rock Springs.
12th Annual Trunk or Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at downtown Green River.
Rock Springs High School Theater scary escape rooms: 5-9 p.m. at RSHS, 1375 James Drive.
A Doll’s House Part 2: 7 p.m. with a complimentary meal at 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, October 13, 2019
The Popovich Comedy Pet Theater: 7:30 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
MONDAY, October 14, 2019
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E..
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mustang Dance Company auditions: 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College dance studio Room 3654, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
25th Annual Silent Witness Memorial and Candlelight Vigil: 6 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting: 6 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, October 15, 2019
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Haunted Library Escape Room: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E. Reservations required.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Visiting authors Annette McGivney and Carine McCandless: 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1302, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
After School Snacks in the Stacks: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
