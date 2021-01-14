GREEN RIVER – The legacy and draw of the Thoman-Jackman Dual Meet Tournament continues to grow in southwest Wyoming. This year Green River are sharing hosting duties with
Rock Springs to provide a place for 20 teams to compete. The two-day tournament started Friday.
Throughout the wrestling weekend, the Rock Springs team will always compete at Rock Springs High School and Green River’s team will always compete at Green River High School. Organizers are using eight different gyms/facilities in order to host this large wrestling tournament.
People can follow the action at www.trackwrestling.com, where the event is listed under “2021 Thoman Soda Ash Memorial.”
