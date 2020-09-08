SWEETWATER COUNTY — High winds that came with the winter-like storm that hit the area late Monday have caused power outages for thousands of homes and businesses in Sweetwater County.
A total of 54 outages affecting 6,719 customers were reported in the county on Monday night and Tuesday, according to Rocky Mountain Power.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the company reported its crews were working to restore services to more than 130,000 customers throughout Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho. In Wyoming 3,000 customers were said to be without power at that time. The company said it was unable to provide estimated restoration times due to continued high winds.
Five outages affecting 3,815 customers in Green River were first reported shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, according to Rocky Mountain Power. Another five outages affecting an additional 2,128 customers in west Green River was first reported at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
More than 660 customers in and around Rock Springs were affected by power outages Monday night through Tuesday.
