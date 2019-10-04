ROCK SPRINGS – A stolen vehicle, police chase and game of hide and seek led to three arrests.
Afficers with the Rock Springs Police Department attempted to stop a truck with no headlights on Gateway Boulevard at 2:48 a.m. Sept. 25. The driver immediately accelerated and fled, nearly crashing by Skyline Drive, according to a press release. Officers observed the truck continue at a high rate of speed. Additional officers, as well as deputies from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, were notified and attempted to locate the truck.
The vehicle was subsequently located on Yellowstone Road, near County Road 58, after the driver failed to negotiate a turn and became stuck in the ditch. Upon arrival, officers found the truck unoccupied. Investigators later learned the vehicle had been stolen out of Green River.
Due to poor lighting, a search of the area for the suspect was initially unsuccessful. Rock Springs Police Department K-9 Max and his handler, Officer Ruslan Kolb, were called in.
Within moments, Max lead Officer Kolb and Deputy David Henderson to the hiding spot of three men who were laying down in the sagebrush approximately 50 yards from the truck.
Jackson Gladue, 19, Jordan Nomura, 20, and a 16-year-old male were subsequently arrested for various offenses including alleged theft of a motor vehicle, eluding police, interference with a police officer, conspiracy to commit a felony, reckless driving and other traffic infractions.
