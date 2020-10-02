GREEN RIVER — Two students and one staff member in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 have tested positive for COVID-19.
A student athlete on the cross-country team at Green River High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Craig Barringer. Through contact tracing, it has been determined that the entire cross-country team of 20 student-athletes will need to be quarantined.
A Truman Elementary School student has also tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing revealed that three additional students at Truman will need to be quarantined.
In addition, a staff member at Expedition Academy tested positive for the coronavirus. This person was already quarantined, so no other students or staff will be quarantined.
Barringer said that all families that were of concern have been contacted. Those with questions about the case at the high school can contact GRHS School Nurse Michelle Cordova at 307-872-8328 or 307-870-3352.
Sweetwater No. 2 classes follow a “Smart Start” guide outlining education plans and modifications designed to address COVID-19 concerns. Schools are currently under tier one, traditional learning, with in-person classes and activities for most students at the same time. In accordance with current public health guidelines, students are required to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be adhered to.
County health officials provide contact tracing and recommend quarantines for COVID-19 cases and exposures among students.
