ROCK SPRINGS -- After winning their Zero Week game to start the season, the Rock Springs High School football team played its first home game on Friday. After taking a brief lead in the first quarter, the Tigers fell behind the Thunder Basin Bolts. A late Tiger surge in the fourth quarter wasn't enough as Thunder Basin won 41-21.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Report August 27
- Better cross Portland off your list
- Firefighters respond to two Bridger-Teton National Forest fires
- Commissioners reject resolution against county health mandates
- Arrest Report August 30
- Remember When for week of Aug. 29, 2020
- Arrest Report Sept. 1
- Arrest Report August 31
- RSPD searching for teen runaway
- Arrest Report Sept. 2
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.