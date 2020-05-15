ROCK SPRINGS – End-of-the-school-year recognition ceremonies are about much more than awards. It was only about honors, printing a list of the winners and mailing certificates would be all that was required. Part of the essence and the fun is to come together as a community to celebrate these accomplishments.
The importance of these shared moments and connections aren’t diminished by a pandemic; they’re magnified. That’s why the staff at Rock Springs High School came up with parking lot tributes, a rolling honors caravan and virtual ceremony that still gives graduates their cap and gown moment.
FOR STUDENTS AND THE COMMUNITY
Thomas Jassman, the activities director and an associate principal at RSHS, explained why student recognition is vital.
“It allows each student an opportunity to receive some validation and appreciation for all of their hard work, commitment, and discipline toward their particular interest. Such interests include everything from their academic progress and successes, to their activity or athletic accomplishments, and for their community service efforts for a justifiable cause. Such recognition exemplifies a life skill that helps our students prepare for the same reality as they transition to the next stage in their life outside of high school,” he said.
RSHS Principal Annie Fletcher added, “Students, like everyone, need to know we see them; we notice the important things they do, and we notice the collection of small things that make huge impacts. Students often need help feeling proud of their accomplishments and hard work. Recognition helps build a positivity in any community, and I believe that positivity is contagious, and if given the opportunity will spread and have huge impacts.
The administrators added that these ceremonies also benefit the community.
“By recognizing our students, it gives our community a since of pride for the support and encouragement the community continually displays to our students for their efforts, regardless of their particular interest. It builds a since of unity and cooperation that further reminds all of us that together we make the largest and most powerful impact on our students’ overall success in life,” Jassman said.
“The community is often bombarded by the negative, and it is important to see the positive impact all of us are having on our youth. The students we recognize are not amazing because of us a school, they are amazing because they have been supported by this entire community — from little league coaches, to church leaders, to neighbors, to family , to first and current employers. When we celebrate our kids, it a celebration of all those pieces along the way, reminding us we are all here to support our next generation,” Fletcher said.
TRYING SOMETHING NEW
To balance community kudos with health guidelines meant to keep people safe and slow the spread of the coronavirus, the staff at Rock Springs High School drew upon their creativity give seniors their deserved moment in the spotlight.
“When it became probable, then likely, then a sure thing that traditional approaches to celebrations was not going to be an option, we started brainstorming,” Fletcher said.
The principal said while they’re usually spending this time of year working on the traditional events, “given everything was new to us and we were figuring out the pieces as we went, being extra careful to keep everyone safe, it took us about three times the normal time for planning and organization — but it is worth every minute to see the smiles and hope in the students.”
Jassman said they put in lots of planning and teamwork to pull of the special ceremonies and even received help from local businesses including making signs and banners, communicating the event, taking photos, broadcasting the event, and allowing the school to borrow a trailer to haul supplies necessary for the awards banquet.
“I feel it is very important to note that everyone that offered to help, did it without question or hesitation, and was truly proud to help. With that, we say thank you!” he said.
HONORING TIGERS
Sometimes the students came to the awards ceremony; sometimes the awards came to the students.
A stage was set up in the RSHS student parking lot, where over the past two weeks students in different sports and activities were invited to park like in a drive-in. As their names were called, seniors came up front while friends and family cheered, whistled, revved engines and honked horns from their vehicles. They received flowers and smiled and waved as personal biographies, awards and accomplishments were recounted.
“The smiles, tears and joy are tangible, I have missed the daily interaction with our kids and being able to bring that joy and remind them how amazing they are has helped to refocus the work we need to accomplish,” Fletcher said.
Separately, RSHS administrators conducted a rolling recognition parade on May 5 that went from door to door to drop off balloons, signs, tassels, certificates and other celebratory regalia. Students with top academic honors were told they earned the right to sit in the “virtual front row” at graduation.
“For me, every single one of the stops during the awards night were my favorite,” Jassman said. “I was excited to see what the next stop would be like, and then once I was there, I wanted to stay and celebrate with them. Bottom line, they were all special to me and I was so proud to just be a part of it all.”
SAVING THE BEST FOR LAST
While the reward route had been designed to be efficient and avoid backtracking, the last two stops were at the homes of Salutatorian Hanna Crockett and Valedictorian Makayla Kramer.
“It’s hard to pick just one, but I think my favorite was delivering the valedictorian award,” Principal Fletcher said. “Makayla has overcome so much in her 18 years — to see her not just making it; but excelling in everything she does brings tears to my eyes — that’s what it is about.”
Makayla Kramer is the daughter of Richard and Marlene Kramer. Hanna Crockett is the daughter of Matt and Liz Crockett. The two plan to attend the University of Wyoming this fall. They were the two students from RSHS selected for the prestigious University of Wyoming Trustees’ Scholarship.
Both young women will be giving their speeches during the virtual graduation ceremony, which will be streamed on the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. Monday, May 18.
Principal Fletcher said graduation planning is coming right along: “It is different a little scary and a bit of a pressure cooker. But my team and our district is committed to giving our all to the Class of 2020. The celebrations will continue and the smiles too.”
Jassman said, “I would just like to thank everyone for their support and appreciation toward each other. Because of this, I have truly seen how much we can come together and I am so proud to be a part of it! Go Tigers!”
