ROCK SPRINGS – The sweet results are in. After the Rocket Miner solicited items for a recipe contest, the top three selections were Sharon Seymour’s amaretto apple pie, Karen Petty’s pineapple cheeseball, and Christina Kopp’s sweet potatoes.
Staff members cooked up the finalists, which were voted on. While all of the items were strong contenders, the staff favorite was Petty’s cheeseball.
The top recipes are included below for those who want to conduct their own taste tests:
Pineapple cheeseball by Karen Petty
Two packages cream cheese (not low fat)
1 cup well drained crushed pineapple (squeeze excess juice out with a paper towel)
1 cup finely chopped pecans
1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper
2 tsp onion, finely chopped (optional)
1 tsp Lawry’s seasoning salt
Mix all ingredients together. Form into two cheeseballs or a cute snowman! Can form into balls and wrap in plastic wrap to serve later.
Snowman: Make three cheeseballs of three different sizes, small, medium, and large. Assemble a snowman securing with a wooden skewer or two. Decorate using a cracker (round) and olive half for hat, thin peel of cucumber for scarf, or red peppers. Piece of carrot for the nose. Two stick arms cut from tree branch and cleaned well — or use pretzels. Raisins for buttons and eyes. Assemble on a plate and serve with crackers, celery, and/or carrot sticks.
Petty said her mom, Angie Portillo, made these Christmas cheeseballs every Christmas Eve. She rolled the balls in more chopped pecans and served them on a pretty plate. The families continue her tradition, making them into an adorable snowman!
Sweet potatoes by Christina Kopp
Six sweet potatoes — the straighter the better because curvy ones are hard to peel
1 cup apple juice
1 stick of butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup mini marshmallows
1/2 cup pecans (optional)
Take the clean potatoes and dunk them in boiling water for five minutes. This makes them peel easy. In the meantime melt the butter and add the juice and sugar. Taste it. It should be super sweet! Be careful though, don’t burn your tongue. You don’t want to ruin your taste buds ahead of the feast! If it’s not super sweet (and the consistency of maple syrup) add more sugar! Then peel and dice your potatoes. Put them in your favorite casserole and cover two-thirds of the way with the liquid. You don’t have to use it all; if it is too full it gets messy and soupy. If you’re traveling, use your best traveling casserole and bring a tray or foil lined box because this can really mess up your car. Bake at 350 degrees until fork tender. This can take a while and is subjective to your liking. I like them to hold together but still be soft. It can take 30-90 minutes. Alternatively you can use an Instant Pot for four to five minutes. Then you melt the marshmallows on top. I have done toasted pecans, and candied pecans around the edges and that is really yummy. This year, I’m going to try a struessal topping with pecans around the edges and marshmallows on top.
Amaretto apple pie by Sharon Seymour
Granny Smith apples peeled and sliced, about 6-8 depending on pie size
1/2 cup sugar
Dash Salt
3 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp cornstarch
1/4 cup amaretto (almond liqueur)
1 tsp cinnamon
In a saucepan, add sugar and corn starch, mix, add remaining ingredients, and cook just until mixture thickens. Line a 9-inch pie pan with pastry, pour in filling, add pats of butter, and add top crust. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 400 degrees for 35-40 minutes.
