CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) approved a contract for $10 million to resurface 5 miles of Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins as one of $33 million in highway contracts awarded in November.
The commission awarded H-K Contractors the $10 million contract for resurfacing work between Rock Springs and Rawlins. Crews will perform the work to improve the surface and extend the life of the pavement. Crews will also work on the ramps and crossroads at the interchanges at Bitter Creek. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2022.
The commission awarded Simon Contractors of Cheyenne a $9.6 million contract for resurfacing almost 9 miles of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie in Albany County. WYDOT is having the work completed to improve the road surface which is showing signs of wear. Additionally, crews will perform bridge surfacing work in the area. The contract completion date is July 31, 2022.
Knife River, of Cheyenne, was the low bidder on a $7 million resurfacing contract on 6 miles of I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie in Carbon County. Crews will resurface the pavement to improve the surface and extend the life of the road. Crews will also perform minor dirt work in the area to reduce snow drifts on the road. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.
