SWEETWATER COUNTY—Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were made aware Sunday, April 12, 2020, of a traveler in the area who tested positive for COVID-19.
The male traveler in his 50s from Florida remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate in Rock Springs, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
While he will not officially be counted as a Sweetwater County or Wyoming case, local contact tracing in now underway, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.
Three of Sweetwater County’s nine people who tested positive are now fully recovered. The others are in good condition in self-isolation.
To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible.
If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider or call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands.
More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.
