SWEETWATER COUNTY – If voters pass roughly $80 million worth of sixth cent tax projects, Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter predicts it will take a little less than five years of tax collection to generate the full amount.
The Sweetwater County Commission has moved to cap projects at around $80 million. To go on the November ballot, the projects need two-thirds approval of the governments in Sweetwater County. Then the voters will decide what gets their support.
Slaughter explained what happens after the election.
“Once the ballot initiative is passed, the county clerk would notify the Department of Revenue of the initiatives that passed, and request collection for those projects. If the initiatives pass in November of 2020, I would anticipate collection starting with the April quarter of 2020 with first receipt of taxes in June of 2020. This would follow the same pattern as previous tax initiatives,” he said.
The tax can be distributed to different groups in different ways, according to the county treasurer.
“If a project is bonded, the money is paid to the taxing entity up front and a debt service schedule is set up for payment. If debt service is not requested, the entity can receive money in its requisite proportion to the overall initiative monthly, it can be held in escrow for future payment to the entity, or it can be paid out at a later date through a debt service schedule that begins later in the collection process,” he said.
Local entities have started debates on bonding projects, which can allow construction to begin more quickly, but no decisions have been made.
Slaughter said that in the current sales tax environment, he anticipates that it would take approximately four years and nine months to pay off an $80 million issue.
Slaughter is responsible for monitoring the collection and notifying the Department of Revenue to shut off the tax collection. Extra tax money is typically anticipated, and provisions are made in the original indenture for how extra the money can be used. All excess tax money collected is distributed on the same basis as the money used to fulfill payment of the initiative.
“Because of the way the statute is constructed, there will always be an over collection of specific purpose taxes,” Slaughter said. “The treasurer is responsible for guaranteeing that the initiative is fully funded. So there will always be some error on the side of caution.” In addition, Slaughter says when he gives notice as treasurer, the Department of Revenue has 60 days to notify vendors, and the tax must be suspended at the start of a fiscal quarter.
“Depending on when the issue is anticipated to fully fund, it can possibly be at the start of a quarter, and that would guarantee up to three months of excess collection,” he said.
In the case of bonding, a debt reserve account is set up to guarantee bond payments are made. This reserve cannot be used in the calculation of when the tax will be fully paid and can therefore also create excess funds to be distributed after the tax is suspended. Once the tax is suspended, the county treasurer must wait for one year to distribute excess tax collections to each of the entities to account for possible reductions or abatements of sales tax to vendors that may have overpaid or paid in error.
PAST TAX INITIATIVES
Since 2001, four successful sixth cent tax initiatives have raised $178,970,413 for Sweetwater County projects. They include:
— Nov 6, 2001: $12,654,000 for the Sweetwater County Detention Center
— Nov. 8, 2005: $52,721,353 for infrastructure and $22,078,648 for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
— Nov. 2, 2010: $9,700,000 for the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center
— Nov. 6, 2012: $60,506,091 for infrastructure and $21,310,321 for the medical office building at Memorial Hospital.
