GREEN RIVER — The trial of a Green River man charged with alleged attempted first-degree murder and resisting arrest began with jury selection Tuesday in Sweetwater County District Court.
Bradley Harvey Setzer, 40, was arrested Aug. 25, 2019 in Green River after he allegedly shot at his wife through their front door. He was also charged with resisting arrest after allegedly refusing to comply with police commands during a traffic stop.
The jury trial before Judge Richard L. Lavery is scheduled to last five days. Attempted first-degree murder is a felony with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor.
Bond is set at $900,000, and Setzer remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
During the trial, the court is following the COVID-19 Jury Trial Operating Plan adopted by Sweetwater County District Court judges and approved by the State of Wyoming and public health officials. Procedures include social distancing, health screenings, face coverings, increased ventilation and additional sanitation measures.
