GREEN RIVER — The first-degree murder trial for Christopher James Nielsen has been set for June 1, 2020.
A first-degree murder charge was filed against Nielsen after a 5-year-old Green River boy died Nov. 28, 2019, from injuries allegedly received while in his care. Nielsen pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Third District Court on Jan. 10.
The case was bound over to district court when Nielsen waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Sweetwater County Circuit Court in an order dated Dec. 27, 2019.
His bond is set at $1 million, and Nielsen remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. An order modifying bond conditions states that Nielsen may have contact with his minor daughter by telephone, video or written correspondence. No physical contact is allowed with his daughter, and Nielsen cannot have any form of contact with any other minor children.
Nielsen was originally arrested Nov. 14, 2019, for alleged aggravated child abuse after the 5-year-old boy he had been babysitting was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City with life-threatening injuries. Those charges were dropped and first-degree charges filed after the boy died.
Nielsen had lived in Sweetwater County for a week before the boy was hospitalized. He was staying with Vanessa Kidner, the mother of the boy who died, and her fiance, Stacy Willeitner, in exchange for babysitting Kidner’s two children.
