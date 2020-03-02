SWEETWATER COUNTY — More than 100 vehicles crashed on Interstate 80 between Wamsutter and Creston Junction on Sunday, March 1.
At about 3:39 p.m. Sunday, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of crashes involving multiple vehicles around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80.
Troopers arrived to find more than 100 vehicles involved between crashes near both mile markers. Three fatalities have been confirmed as well as multiple injuries, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Weather was reported to be a factor in the crashes.
The east and westbound lanes remained closed Monday while troopers continued to investigate the crashes. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the estimated time to open the road was 26 to 32 hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.