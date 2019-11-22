ROCK SPRINGS — Troy Archuleta resigned from the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees.
The resignation was announced and accepted at the Nov. 14 meeting of the board. In a letter, Archuleta said that as he pursues a doctoral degree, he feels that he can no longer commit to the responsibilities required to be a trustee. He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve on the board. Archuleta previously served as treasurer on the WWCC board and was secretary at the time of his resignation.
He was accepted into UW’s Higher Education Administration Doctoral Program (Ed. D.). Archuleta received his Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Wyoming’s School of Politics, Public Affairs, and International Studies on May 18 in Laramie. He is a 1992 graduate of Rock Springs High School and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications from the University of Wyoming.
By state statute, the WWCC Board has 30 days to fill Archuleta’s position.
