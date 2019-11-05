ROCK SPRINGS – Fawn Vessels and Jaime Wilson were arrested last week for alleged drug offenses following a police search.
Detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant on Oct. 30 in the 1000 block of McKinley Avenue, after receiving a tip from a concerned resident who had observed traffic in and out of the residence.
Suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized from inside the residence, according to a press release. Fawn Vessels, 38, was arrested for alleged child endangerment with methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and use of controlled substance. Jaime Wilson, 35, was also arrested for alleged possession of marijuana.
The RSPD encourages the public to report suspected drug activity. Information can be relayed through the tips line or by calling 307-352-1588.
