SWEETWATER COUNTY — Two Rock Springs men died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle rollover south of Rock Springs.
The fatal crash happened around milepost 525 on U.S. Highway 191 south of Rock Springs. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a rollover at 4:06 p.m. Sunday.
A 2002 GMC Envoy was headed northbound on U.S. 191 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, according to a press release. The driver corrected to the left and exited the left side of the road before the driver over-corrected a second time to the right causing the vehicle to overturn.
The driver of the GMC has been identified as 32-year-old Rock Springs resident Steven A. Reed. Reed was not wearing a seat belt and died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 26-year-old Rock Springs resident Jacob M. Dunnuck. Dunnuck was also not wearing a seat belt and died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.
Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 54th and 55th fatalities on Wyoming's roadways in 2020 compared to 93 in 2019, 56 in 2018, and 78 in 2017 to date.
