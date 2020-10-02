GREEN RIVER — A student and staff member in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 have tested positive for COVID-19.
A student at Truman Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sweetwater No. 2 Superintendent Craig Barringer. Through contact tracing, three additional students from Truman Elementary will be quarantined.
In addition, a staff member at Expedition Academy tested positive for COVID-19. This person was already quarantined, so no other students or staff will be quarantined.
Barringer said that all families that were of concern have been contacted.
Sweetwater No. 2 classes follow a “Smart Start” guide outlining education plans and modifications designed to address COVID-19 concerns. Schools are currently under tier one, traditional learning, with in-person classes and activities for most students at the same time. In accordance with current public health guidelines, students are required to wear face coverings when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be adhered to.
County health officials provide contact tracing and recommend quarantines for COVID-19 cases and exposures among students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.