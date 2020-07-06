ROCK SPRINGS – Two officers of the Rock Springs Police Department tested positive for COVID-19 last week. They are recovering and have not been hospitalized. Police stress this development should not deter the public from calling 911 for emergencies or 307-352-1575 for non-emergency assistance.
The RSPD was notified of the test results on July 3, according to a press release.. The employees were directed to self-isolate and will be quarantined during the 14-day incubation period. The origin of how the officers contracted the virus is under investigation.
Since learning of these positive test results, the RSPD has taken the following actions:
-- Notified additional city employees who may also have been exposed.
-- Completed a deep cleaning of the Police Department’s facility and designated police cars.
-- Initiated the Health Department’s contact investigations and will be conducting additional testing on all department employees.
-- Employees will be wearing facemasks during all contacts with the public, following the social distancing recommendations of 6 feet between individuals, washing hands after contacts, and using hand sanitizer as needed.
The Rock Springs Police department will continue to take extensive precautions to safeguard community members and other emergency personnel, according to the release.. The community is encouraged to wear facemasks during contact with emergency personnel.
The city’s public health efforts will continue to focus on containing the spread and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 in the community. For the latest information on COVID-19, with details on all that the city of Rock Springs is doing to keep residents safe, visit https://health.wyo.gov or follow @Sweetwater County Public Health at https://www.facebook.com/scdboh.
