CHEYENNE — Two Sweetwater County residents have been named to the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce created by state officials.
Joshua Coursey, executive director of Muley Fanatics Foundation, and local hotel owner and former Wyoming legislator Liisa Anselmi-Dalton are among the 18 people selected to serve. Those appointed to the new task force include state legislators, government leaders and citizens from across the state.
The group will study top-priority wildlife policy issues facing the state related to the allocation of hunting opportunity, sportsperson access and other issues identified by the task force.
The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce was formed, and members appointed jointly by, Governor Mark Gordon, the speaker of Wyoming's House of Representatives, the president of Wyoming's Senate, the president of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, and the director of the Game and Fish Department.
In addition to the two Sweetwater County residents, the task force includes:
— Tony Lehner - Converse County Commissioner, landowner
— Duaine Hagen - Park County landowner
— Representative Jamie Flitner - Big Horn County
— Representative Albert Sommers - Sublette County
— Adam Teten - Johnson County sportsman
— Joe Schaffer - Laramie County sportsman, President of Laramie County Community College
— Rusty Bell - Campbell County Commissioner, Taxidermist, Sportsman
— Sy Gilliland - President of Wyoming Outfitter and Guides Association
— Elissa Ruckle - Owner of Elevate Wyoming
— Senator Ogden Driskill - Crook County
— Senator Larry Hicks - Carbon County
— Jen Scoggin - Director Office of State Lands and Investments
— Lee Livingston - Park County Commissioner
— Pat Crank - Laramie County sportsman, outgoing Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioner
— Pete Dube - Johnson County, President of the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
—Brian Nesvik - Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
“This group of individuals appointed to the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce reflects a collective of perspectives and expertise from citizens and leaders that will be valuable to our work on licensing and public access and other issues identified by the committee. Topics will require ingenuity, research and deep discussions,” Commission President Pete Dube said. “We are grateful to have their commitment.”
The Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce will analyze topics over the next 18-months. The first meeting has not been scheduled but will likely occur mid-summer. The committee will receive background information relative to potential topics between now and the first meeting.
All meetings will be open to the public and will allow significant public input and comment. The end goal of the Taskforce is to present conclusions and recommendations to the legislature, Game and Fish Commission and Governor to support decision making on Wyoming’s wildlife resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.