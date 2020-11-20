UPDATE: Jacob Roman Martinez has been located.
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of 15-year-old Jacob Roman Martinez of Rock Springs. Jacob was last seen this morning at approximately 6:10 a.m.
Jacob is 5 foot 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans.
If you have information regarding his location, please contact Officer Snyder at 307-352-1575 or send a message to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.
