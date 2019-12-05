ROCK SPRINGS—Alleged first-degree murder charges were filed against a Green River man Wednesday following the death of a 5-year-old boy.
Christopher James Nielsen, 26, made his initial appearance on the charge in Sweetwater County Third District Court on Thursday afternoon. Bond was set at $1 million cash or surety. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on December 11.
Nielsen was originally arrested Nov. 14 for alleged aggravated child abuse, with serious bodily injury and substantial mental/emotional injury. Green River police responded to a medical call at an apartment on Bridger Drive on Nov. 11 about a 5-year-old boy suffering from what appeared to be a seizure. Nielsen had been babysitting the boy at the time, according to court documents.
The boy was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, then life-flighted to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. After speaking to doctors at the hospital, law enforcement interviewed Nielsen and arrested him on the original charges. The 5-year-old died on Nov. 28 due to excessive brain trauma, according to court documents.
The aggravated child abuse charge was dismissed and the first-degree murder charge filed after the child died. The maximum sentence for first degree murder is death or life imprisonment with or without parole and a fine of not more than $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.