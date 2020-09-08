ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department officers and detectives recovered several items that were stolen from unlocked parked vehicles and arrested several suspects.
The burgled vehicles were located within apartment complex parking lots including The Village at Silver Ridge, Carrington Pointe, Sweetwater Heights, and Rock Springs Apartments. The owners of some of the items have not been identified. Police said if you are missing anything or think your vehicle was involved, contact the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center at 307-352-1575.
Five suspects have been arrested for the thefts.
Ryley Johnson, 18, was arrested for alleged aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon; burglary; and accessory after the fact.
Corby Johnson, 21, was arrested for alleged aggravated burglary, eight counts; burglary, two counts; interfering with a police officer or resisting arrest; and conspiracy to commit felony.
Andrew Cudney, 19, was arrested for alleged burglary and conspiracy to commit felony.
Two juveniles were also arrested for alleged aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, burglary; accessory after the fact; and a curfew violation, first offense. One of the juveniles has an additional charge of alleged interference with a police officer.
This case remains under investigation.
Law enforcement advised the public to lock vehicles, especially if valuables are kept inside. All of the vehicles involved were unlocked, according to a press release.
