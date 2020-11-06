ROCK SPRINGS — In light of recent increases in positive COVID-19 cases at Western Wyoming Community College, some changes have been made in instruction methods as well as an upcoming theater performance.
In-person lectures are transitioning to virtual delivery. This change was made in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus, according to Western officials.
Prior to Tuesday's announcement, college officials noted at Monday's college board meeting that under their coronavirus protocols, once a switch was made to online instruction, Western would not switch back for the duration of the semester.
Western President Kim Dale stressed that these changes do not mean the college is closing but rather “we’re transitioning, we’re pivoting.”
According to the college's press release, the change will not affect any workforce courses or those which require in-person activity such as labs. The college's student services remain open and available at normal operating hours.
In addition, Western's Performing Arts Department has decided to move its performance, "Pirates of Penzance," to a video on demand format to ensure the safety of students, employees and community members. See Page A4 for more details.
