REPEATED BUDGET REDUCTIONS

Decreased funding has taken a toll on Western Wyoming Community College. It has historically relied on a revenue ratio of 40% state appropriation, 40% local appropriation, and 20% tuition and fees, or student appropriation, not including health benefits contributed by the state. All of these revenue sources have seen declines.

Last fall, the college warned employees that in order to maintain institutional stability with a 26% steady decline in enrollment over the past decade, a reduction in local tax collection and the impact of COVID-19, the institution must cut its workforce.

In September, Western’s Board of Trustees declared a financial emergency due to a $1.81 million revenue shortfall for the 2020-21 school year. At that time, Western President Kim Dale said the college was asked to make a 10% cut in its budget in June 2020, which was after it already had prepared a draft 2020-21 budget. Once the college passed the revised budget in July 2020, additional funding cuts were announced.

Because the majority of the college’s budget is dedicated to salary and benefits, reducing staff positions is necessary to address this shortfall, according to a college press release. Last year, trustees voted to eliminate 10 full-time vacant positions, reduce employee stipends and retirement contributions, and withdraw a budgeted pay correction for staff. This allowed Western to and avoid midyear layoffs.

Additional budget cuts have been requested since then, and the final funding figures remain unknown with the usual legislative session delayed.

According to Dale, some state legislators have vocalized their goal to permanently reduce the state’s financial support of the community colleges, switching to a revenue ratio of about 33.3% state appropriation, 33.3% local appropriation, and 33.3% tuition and fees.