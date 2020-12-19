GREEN RIVER — Former Fire Chief Michael Nomis was sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon for embezzling funds from the Green River Fire Department Foundation between Feb. 4 and Dec. 23, 2019.
Sweetwater County District Court Judge Suzannah Robinson sentenced Nomis to three to seven years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary or other correctional facility for felony theft. He also received a one-year sentence in the Sweetwater County Detention Center for wrongful appropriation of public property to be served concurrently with his sentence for felony theft. He was given two days credit for time served.
Nomis was also ordered to pay restitution of the more than $59,000 he took from the fund in addition to court costs. He pleaded guilty to both charges at a change of plea hearing in September.
Stephanie Nomis, his wife, pleaded guilty in October for felony theft from the same fund. Her sentencing is pending.
During Michael Nomis' argued sentencing hearing on Dec. 17, many of the people he worked with at the GRFD gave witness impact statements. They spoke about personal and professional impacts, including depression and a loss of trust in the fire department by the public. Friends and family members provided statements for the defense describing Nomis as a caring and loving person.
In explaining the reasoning for her sentence decision, Judge Robinson said the case was a difficult one to find an appropriate sentence for and that there were many mitigating and aggravating factors.
Mitigating factors Robinson considered included the presentence investigation recommendation for probation as well as a lack of any prior criminal record of significance. The third mitigating factor discussed was a strong support system among family and friends. Robinson also said she believes Michael Nomis is remorseful for what he has done.
Despite the mitigating factors, however, Robinson said she decided that probation would not be appropriate because the aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors in the case.
The first aggravating factor Robinson referred to was the fact that Michael Nomis involved his family in the crime, including his wife and children as well as his “family” at the fire department. He caused a great deal of damage to both of those families, she said.
It is significant that the money was stolen from a donated account, Robinson said. Community members and fellow firefighters provided the funds. It is disturbing that part of that money would have been used for people who had a fire in their home, she said.
Although the felony charges Nomis pleaded guilty to cover a period of time in 2019, Robinson said Nomis admitted that the crime stemmed back from 2017-2018, and there is a large amount of money that is not included in the charging information. It was an ongoing pattern that reflected many lies and deceptions, Robinson said.
One of the other things Robinson said was disturbing was that Nomis violated his bond by approaching a member of the fire department seeking protection and help to get his job back. He also reportedly tried to get members of the department fired who had turned him in.
Robinson said the aggravating factor she finds most serious is the position of trust and authority that Michael Nomis had in the department and community as fire chief. He utterly destroyed that trust, Robinson said. Some people may never trust the Green River Fire Department again, she added.
“Instead of helping other people, you helped yourself for a long period of time,” Robinson said.
“The public needs to know that when community leaders violate that type of trust, that there will be repercussions.”
