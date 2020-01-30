ROCK SPRINGS -- A Wyoming Department of Transportation plow truck was hit on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs near milepost 148 Thursday morning around 9 a.m. by a tractor-trailer truck, flipping the plow truck on its side.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, WYDOT plow driver Jake Webber was traveling eastbound at roughly 35 mph and plowing the right-hand lane. A Blue Line tractor trailer driven by Angel Hernandez was also eastbound in the right lane behind the plow truck.
Hernandez failed to move over, rear-ending the plow truck, according to a press release. The plow truck was sent off the right side of the road and turned over. Webber was wearing his seat belt. The tractor-trailer truck then jackknifed from the impact and went off the road. Both trucks came to rest on the right side of the road.
Hernandez did not report any injuries at the scene, and Webber was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for undetermined, but not life-threatening injuries.
"We are asking the public to remember to slow down and adjust your driving to current road and weather conditions. These plow drivers are our friends, neighbors and family members. We all want them to come home safely every night," WYDOT District Maintenance Engineer Tory Thomas said.
Thomas reminded drivers to all should remember that it takes extra time to slow down or stop on slick roads, don't use cruise control, and drive appropriate speeds.
