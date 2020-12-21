ROCK SPRINGS – Prophets prepared the way, foretelling of the good news to come, but unexpected lights drew extra attention to the unique scene taking place.
Motorists along Riverview Drive were stunned Saturday night by the lines of luminaries that stretched along the roadway for blocks. The hardworking men and women who were laboring to light 1,500 candles occasionally paused to answer questions from curious drivers and point them toward the main event. Those who continued down the illuminated path could glimpse the living nativity celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
Four local churches came together to present the Christmas event at the Church of the Nazarene at 630 Riverview Drive in Green River. By following the luminaries on the ground or the Christmas star in the sky, people could find their way to a simple scene where animals, shepherds and proud parents welcomed the baby Jesus.
Penned animals stood as sentinels on both sides of the manger. Over the course of the three-hour event, multiple groups took turns portraying the Biblical roles under colder conditions than occurred in Bethlehem thousands of years ago.
Church of the Nazarene Pastor Jenar Jasso explained that the local community of believers wanted to bring people together and remind them about what Christmas is about. He said the birth of Christ is the hope of humanity. Old Testament prophets told of a heavenly Messiah who would come to earth in the flesh to provide salvation for those who believe. The promises of “Emmanuel,” or “God with us” were fulfilled with Jesus’ birth.
Jasso said the advent season which precedes Christmas is a journey, and events like the drive-thru celebration can connect people with the holiday’s hopeful origins.
“We all could use hope,” he said. “Now more than ever.”
