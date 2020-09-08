ROCK SPRINGS -- Poor conditions and power outages extended the Labor Day holiday for some students in Rock Springs and Green River. Sweetwater County School District No. 1 switched to all online classes Tuesday while Sweetwater County School District No. 2 canceled school.
“Due to extreme weather conditions across the county and state, Sweetwater No. 1 has made the decision to cancel in-person school for Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Instruction will be delivered virtually today and all students and staff should remain at home,” the district announced in a press release.
Students are expected to login to all of their classes online, and attendance will be taken as normal. Staff will provide instruction virtually. The release notes school districts have been given the ability to offer virtual education on days when all students are off-site.
“This means we will not have to make-up this day of instruction because we will still be teaching virtually. Please do not send students to bus stops. Keep your child home today using District provided technology,” the release said.
School district staff said they are aware of possible power outages occurring throughout Sweetwater County and will work around this issue.
Students who cannot check in at the usual time due to an outage are encouraged to do so as soon as they can.
The district said once teachers teach a lesson or give an assignment, students do not have to remain logged in for the entire class and the teacher does not need to be live for the entire day. However, teachers are to remain available the entire day to assist students and give guidance for completing classwork.
Due to school buildings being closed Tuesday, there will not be any breakfast or lunches available. All food service will begin again Wednesday, according to an update from the district.
If students do not know their login information, they may reach out to support using the Tawk live chat feature on the bottom left of www.sweetwater1.org/groups/4798/information_technology/technology_support.
Sweetwater No. 1 said this is only to be used for technical issues including password resets. Links to Google Classes and live classroom links will be sent by teachers and building staff.
