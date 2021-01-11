COVID-19 Vaccine Phase Prioritization Schedule

Phase 1a

1 — Hospital staff — direct inpatient care staff and emergency department (ED) staff, including providers working temporarily at the hospital

2 — EMS personnel /fire department. personnel who are EMTs

3 — Long-term care facility (LTCF)/assisted living facility (ALF) health care providers (HCPs)

4 — Public health nursing (PHN) staff and other HCPs administering vaccines to critical populations in Phase 1a

5 — Tribal public health and HCPs — receiving vaccine through Indian Health Services

6 — PHNs and HCPs who regularly conduct COVID sample collection

7 — Inpatient/residential behavioral health facility HCPs

8 — Urgent care clinics and other medical clinics

9 — Law enforcement — patrol officers and correctional facility officers (city, county, state and federal); coroners and deputy coroners

10 — Licensed/credentialed medical and dental direct care staff working in other locations who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID-19 patients or infectious material

11 — PHN offices and local health departments — nurses and staff

12 — Long term care facility and assisted living facility residents and other staff not already vaccinated; intermediate care facility staff and residents; Residential service settings for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities of 3 or more Developmental Disability waiver participants (Participants and direct support professionals)

13 — Home health health care providers- including aging network in-home providers

14 — School nurses

15 — Wyoming Public Health Laboratory and other clinical lab staff conducting COVID-19 testing if not included above; blood bank employees

16 — Pharmacy staff

17 — Other health care facility staff - ancillary support staff who have regular exposure to potentially positive COVID19 patients or infectious material, including supporting staff from out of state

Phase 1b

1 — Fire, police, 911, correctional staff, search and rescue, and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1a (including ancillary support for air ambulance and hospitals and Department of Family Services caseworkers)

2 — Funeral service practitioners and in-person employees necessary for funerals

3 — People who are 70 years of age or older. If necessary, populations may be broken down to vaccinate those who are 80 or older first

4 — National Guard and Air Guard members likely to be activated for response to the pandemic

5 — In-person employees within congregate settings such as group homes, halfway houses, homeless shelters, child and youth serving facilities

6 — Health care providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through telehealth. Health care facility surveyor/compliance evaluator and ombudsmen.

7 — K-12 Education (teachers and support staff)

8 — Child care service providers

9 — Public transit employees- community transportation buses

10 — Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees, and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees

11 — US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as Fed Ex and UPS) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; Clinical laboratory specimen courier employees

Public Health will be receiving limited doses of COVID-19 vaccine each month and will continue to schedule appointments as vaccine is available.