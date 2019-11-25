SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 expects classes to resume as normal Tuesday.
"Sweetwater 1 will have school tomorrow. City of RS crews have been out working hard on the roads. The no-unnecessary travel in RS has been lifted. Should weather and road conditions change, we will notify everyone by 6am. Have a safe evening, and see you all tomorrow," a school alert stated.
Earlier in the day Sweetwater No. 1 announced a controlled release Monday due to the weather.
Rock Springs High School, Rock Springs Junior High School, Head Start, and Wamsutter releaseed at 2:05 p.m. The K-6 buildings in-town and Farson-Eden School will release at 2:55 p.m.
All after school activities have been canceled, according to the district.
Buses will be running their regular routes. They may be running a little slower so please be patient, a press release asks.
A decision has not been made regarding Tuesday. Information will be communicated via ParentSquare and social media.
WESTERN WYOMING COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Due to the weather conditions and travel concerns, all Monday evening classes are canceled at Western Wyoming Community College.
The college will remain open until 7 p.m., with Mitchell’s closing at 6:30 p.m. There will be a protective services officer on campus at all times.
A press release advised people to check www.westernwyoming.edu for future updates. At this time, the college is scheduled to open Tuesday and scheduled classes are still in session.
Online classes and course deadlines are not canceled and continue as normal.
